Singapore—application to set aside SIAC award for breach of natural justice due to tribunal’s unanticipated reasoning dismissed (CIM v CIN)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore High Court (SGHC) dismissed an application to set aside a Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) expedited arbitration award on natural justice grounds. The SGHC found that the applicant (CIM) had not been taken by surprise by the arbitrator’s chain of reasoning such that it was denied the opportunity to be heard. In particular, the SGHC rejected the argument that CIN’s silence at the hearing in the face of an erroneous characterisation of its (CIN’s) case by CIM’s counsel had the effect of changing what issues were ‘in play’ in the arbitration so as to surprise to CIM. Shaun Lee, counsel and Low Zhe Ning, associate, in the dispute resolution group at Bird & Bird ATMD LLP explain the implications of the decision of the SGHC in this case. or to read the full analysis.