Simpler pension statements rules pushed back to October 2022

Law360: The government has said it will delay by six months the implementation of rules that require the pensions sector to send simplified communications to consumers, pushing it back to October 2022 after the industry expressed concerns about the deadline. The change forms part of the government’s response to its consultation on the draft regulations and statutory guidance to implement the move to simpler annual benefit statements.
