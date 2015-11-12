Significant contract changes may result in redundancy under the Directive (News, 12 November 2015)

There will be a ‘redundancy’ for the purpose of the Collective Redundancies Directive if termination of employment occurs because significant changes have been made by the employer, unilaterally and to the detriment of the employee, to essential elements of an employment contract for reasons not related to the individual employee concerned. ECJ: Pujante Rivera v (1) Gestora Clubs Dir, SL (2) Fondo de Garantía Salarial.
