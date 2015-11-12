Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Ending employment / Redundancy

Legal News

Significant contract changes may result in redundancy under the Directive (News, 12 November 2015)

Published on: 12 November 2015
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Impact of this judgment
  • Background law
  • The facts and Spanish proceedings
  • The ECJ judgment

Article summary

There will be a ‘redundancy’ for the purpose of the Collective Redundancies Directive if termination of employment occurs because significant changes have been made by the employer, unilaterally and to the detriment of the employee, to essential elements of an employment contract for reasons not related to the individual employee concerned. ECJ: Pujante Rivera v (1) Gestora Clubs Dir, SL (2) Fondo de Garantía Salarial. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

