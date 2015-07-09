Sign-in Help
Sick workers: Holiday must be taken within 18 months of end of leave year (News, 9 July 2015)

Published on: 09 July 2015
Updated on: 24 December 2020
An employee who is on sick leave is not required to demonstrate that he is unable to take annual leave by reason of his medical condition. If he does not wish to take annual leave during periods of sick leave, he is entitled to take the annual leave at a later date (or to receive payment in lieu if his employment is terminated). However, there is a limit on the period in which annual leave accrued in one leave year can be carried over to later years; regulation 13(9) of the WTR 1998 is to be read as permitting a worker to take annual leave within 18 months of the end of the leave year in which it was accrued. EAT: Plumb v Duncan Print Group. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

