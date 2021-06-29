menu-search
SICC dismisses attempt to set aside SIAC award on basis tribunal decided key issue on basis not before it (CJM v CJT)

Published on: 29 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) disallowed an application to partially set aside several paragraphs of an arbitral award issued by a tribunal appointed under the Singapore International Arbitration Centre Arbitration Rules and dismissed arguments that the findings of the Singapore-seated tribunal were made in excess of the parties’ submission to arbitration, in breach of the rules of natural justice and contrary to the public policy of Singapore. Written by Christopher Bloch, senior associate at Squire Patton Boggs Singapore. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

