Should firms be concerned over the FSA's letter on distribution agreements?

Published on: 30 October 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • Should firms be concerned over the FSA's letter on distribution agreements?
  • Original news
  • Is this move by the FSA surprising?
  • Should this raise any concerns for firms and their planning for the RDR?
  • If firms are concerned about any measures raised in the FSA’s communication, what should their next steps be?
  • Could there be a wave of ‘passporting’ firms taking advantage of the new charging regime and offering advice with no adviser charging fees?
  • What developments are on the horizon?

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has written to certain product providers with a warning they could be making payments to advisers that go against the requirements of the imminent Retail Distribution Review. Tony Watts, consultant solicitor at Keystone Law, discusses why providers and independent financial advisers (IFAs) should be taking this issue seriously. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

