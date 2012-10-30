Should firms be concerned over the FSA's letter on distribution agreements?

Financial Services analysis: The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has written to certain product providers with a warning they could be making payments to advisers that go against the requirements of the imminent Retail Distribution Review. Tony Watts, consultant solicitor at Keystone Law, discusses why providers and independent financial advisers (IFAs) should be taking this issue seriously.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some
This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,
Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal
This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.