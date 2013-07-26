Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Authorisation, approval and supervision / Reporting

Legal News

Should firms be concerned by the FCA’s recent action against RBS?

Should firms be concerned by the FCA’s recent action against RBS?
Published on: 26 July 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Should firms be concerned by the FCA’s recent action against RBS?
  • Original news
  • What is the background to the enforcement action?
  • What are transaction reports?
  • Why did the FCA take enforcement action?
  • What did the FCA say about the breach?
  • Why is this enforcement particularly noteworthy?
  • Should firms be concerned about the outcome in this case?
  • What should lawyers advise their clients?

Article summary

Financial Service analysis: What does a recent fine tell us about the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) approach to enforcement action? or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

Related documents:

10 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

10 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More