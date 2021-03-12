Should an appeal against a health and safety prohibition notice be stayed pending the outcome of related criminal proceedings? (Shiva Ltd v Boyd (One of her Majesty’s Inspectors of Health and Safety))

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Shiva Ltd v Boyd involved an appeal against a decision refusing a stay of appeal proceedings relating to the issue of two prohibition notices pending the commencement of related criminal proceedings. In rejecting the appellant’s application for such a stay, the employment judge had directed himself in accordance with the factors outlined in Akcine Bendrove Bankas Snoras v Antonov and concluded that the critical question was whether the applicant had shown a real risk of substantial prejudice which might lead to injustice. The application was rejected on the basis no such prejudice had been shown, an approach which was upheld by the High Court who dismissed the appellant’s appeal. Written by Gordon Menzies, barrister, at 6 Pump Court. or to read the full analysis.