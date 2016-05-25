Shifting the burden—the CFA assignment issue goes on

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Can an insolvent solicitor’s firm assign its portfolio of personal injury clients under a conditional fee agreement (CFA) to a new firm? David Bowden, freelance independent consultant, comments on the consequences of the reserved judgment handed down on 11 May 2016 and talks to Nick McDonnell, legal services director at Just Costs Solicitors about what lessons can be learned from Denise Jones v Spire Healthcare Limited. or to read the full analysis.