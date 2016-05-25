Sign-in Help
Shifting the burden—the CFA assignment issue goes on

Published on: 25 May 2016
Updated on: 05 January 2021
  • What is background to this case?
  • What are the facts relevant to costs in this case?
  • What had the Jenkins case previously decided?
  • What did regional costs judge decide?
  • What was the issue on this appeal?
  • What did the appeal judge decide?
  • What will happen next?
  • How does this judgment potentially impact other cases?
  • Will there be an appeal?
Dispute Resolution analysis: Can an insolvent solicitor’s firm assign its portfolio of personal injury clients under a conditional fee agreement (CFA) to a new firm? David Bowden, freelance independent consultant, comments on the consequences of the reserved judgment handed down on 11 May 2016 and talks to Nick McDonnell, legal services director at Just Costs Solicitors about what lessons can be learned from Denise Jones v Spire Healthcare Limited. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

