Sheriff Appeal Court offers further guidance on section 11(3) of the Prescription and Limitation (Scotland) Act 1973 (T A Millard (Scotland) Ltd v Trustees of the Cardona Charitable Trust)

Published on: 28 January 2022
  • Sheriff Appeal Court offers further guidance on section 11(3) of the Prescription and Limitation (Scotland) Act 1973 (T A Millard (Scotland) Ltd v Trustees of the Cardona Charitable Trust)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Construction analysis: This case involved an argument by a claimant that its claim had not prescribed, because it was entitled to rely on section 11(3) of the Prescription and Limitation Scotland Act 1973 (PLSA 1973) to postpone the date when the prescriptive period commenced. Recent Scottish decisions such as WPH Developments Ltd v Young & Gault LLP (In liquidation) have made it clear that the known incurring of expenditure would prevent suspension of the prescriptive period under PLSA 1973, s 11(3). The claimant argued that its expenditure was only ‘notional’ because it had an agreement whereby it would be reimbursed by a third party and it could therefore not be aware that it had incurred ‘loss, injury or damage’. The Sheriff Appeal Court rejected this argument. Written by Alastair Walls, legal director and solicitor advocate at Pinsent Masons, Edinburgh. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

