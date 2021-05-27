Shell ordered to cut emissions as Dutch court sides with climate activists

Article summary

MLex: Oil and gas giant Royal Dutch Shell must slash its net carbon dioxide emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels, a Dutch court has ruled, upholding a complaint by climate activists. The ruling marks the first time that climate activists have brought a successful emissions case against a private company, after similar cases targeting national governments, and could pave the way for actions against other businesses across Europe. Shell said it expects to appeal the decision. or to read the full analysis.