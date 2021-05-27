Shell ordered to cut emissions as Dutch court sides with climate activists

MLex: Oil and gas giant Royal Dutch Shell must slash its net carbon dioxide emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels, a Dutch court has ruled, upholding a complaint by climate activists. The ruling marks the first time that climate activists have brought a successful emissions case against a private company, after similar cases targeting national governments, and could pave the way for actions against other businesses across Europe. Shell said it expects to appeal the decision.
