Shared parental leave and flexible working proposals (News, 14 November 2012)

Published on: 14 November 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Parents of newly born or newly adopted babies, and in some cases a mother and her partner, will be allowed to share a combined total of up to 52 weeks of parental leave and 39 weeks of statutory pay between them, taking that leave concurrently and/or alternately, subject to a woman who has given birth being required to take compulsory maternity leave, under proposals contained in the Government's response, regarding parental leave issues, to the Modern Workplaces consultation. The response contains specific proposals relating to the rights of intended parents of children born through a surrogacy arrangement, and draft regulations that would implement an increase in the amount of unpaid parental leave allowed, with effect from March 2013, from the current 13 weeks to 18 weeks, in line with the amended EU parental leave Directive. In addition, the right to request flexible working is to be extended to all those with employee status, under proposals contained in the Government's separate response to the Modern Workplaces consultation in relation to flexible working issues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

