- Share Incentives weekly highlights—9 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Corporate governance and regulation
- PRA issues statement on remuneration benchmarking and high earners 2020 submissions
- CP18/21—Remuneration: Identification of material risk takers
- Georgeson AGM Season Review for 2021 notes uptick in investor opposition
- Tax Treatment
- The government announces increases in NIC and tax on dividends
- Spending Review and Autumn Budget will be on 27 October 2021
- Disguised remuneration
- Amounts paid under a remuneration trust arrangement were not a reward for services—Marlborough DP Ltd [2021] UKFTT 0304 (TC)
- HMRC Manual Tracker
- Updates to Trust Registration Service Manual and to Trusts, Settlements and Estates Manual
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- Weekly highlights from other practice areas
Article summary
This week's edition of Share Incentives weekly highlights includes: (1) the government announcement of an increase in National Insurance contributions (NICs) and tax on dividends, (2) the PRA statement on remuneration benchmarking and high earners 2020 submissions, (3) publication by the PRA of CP18/21 —Remuneration: Identification of material risk takers, and (4) details of the upcoming Spending Review and Autumn Budget.
