Share Incentives weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Corporate governance
  • PRA revises ‘Strengthening Accountability’ webpage with inclusion of updated remuneration policy statement templates and tables
  • Employee Benefit Trusts
  • 90-day deadline in place for TRS after 4 June 2022
  • HMRC Manual Tracker
  • Useful information
  • Weekly highlights from other practice areas

Article summary

This week's edition of Share Incentives weekly highlights includes (1) the PRA’s updated remuneration policy statement tables and templates and (2) a reminder of the 90–day deadline which now applies for registering EBTs on TRS. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

