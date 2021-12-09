LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Share Incentives weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Corporate governance and regulation
  • Proxy adviser ISS sets out upcoming policy changes for 2022
  • Glass Lewis executive compensation guidance to extend throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
  • QCA publishes AIM Good Governance Review 2021–2022 report
  • Tax treatment
  • Charman v Revenue and Customs Commissioners [2021] EWCA Civ 1804
  • Employee Benefit Trust
  • ATT publishes HMRC’s update on registration for non-taxable trusts
Article summary

This week's edition of Share Incentives weekly highlights includes: (1) updated policy changes published by ISS, (2) a summary of Charman v Revenue and Customs Commissioners [2021] EWCA Civ 1804, and (3) Glass Lewis’ publication of its updated coronavirus executive compensation guidance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

