Legal News

Share Incentives weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Employee Benefit Trusts
  • HMRC publishes guidance on reporting trust discrepancies, data requests and starting new business relationships
  • Tax treatment
  • OTS publishes call for evidence
  • Corporate governance
  • Parliament holds reform debate on Employee Share Ownership Schemes
  • Berkeley Group Holdings plc and Ashtead Group plc both suffer shareholder dissent on remuneration
  • HMRC Manuals tracker
Article summary

This week's edition of Share Incentives weekly highlights includes: (1) updated guidance from HMRC regarding certain aspects of the Trust Registration Service and (2) two instances of shareholder dissent on executive pay at AGMs. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

