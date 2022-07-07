LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Share Incentives weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Finance Bill
  • Draft Finance Bill clauses to be published on 20 July 2022
  • Remuneration issues for financial services firms
  • EBA publishes final guidelines on the remuneration and gender pay gap benchmarking exercise under EU CRD IV and the EU IFD
  • Tax treatment
  • Class 1 NICs primary threshold increases from 6 July 2022
  • Corporate governance
  • More companies face shareholder dissent against executive pay
Article summary

This week's edition of Share Incentives weekly highlights includes (1) an update on publication of the draft Finance Bill, (2) the EBA’s final guidelines on remuneration and gender pay gap benchmarking under EU CRD IV and the EU IFD and (3) a continued focus on executive pay as the AGM season continues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

