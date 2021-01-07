Sign-in Help
Share Incentives weekly highlights—7 January 2021

  • Share Incentives weekly highlights—7 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Tax Treatment
  • UK to replace DAC 6 regulations with OECD Mandatory Disclosure Rules
  • UT confirms preference shares were ordinary share capital for tax purposes (HMRC v Stephen Warshaw)
  • HMRC provides update on the self assessment deadline and filing penalties
  • Governance and regulatory issues
  • Law Society publishes Q&A on electronic signatures
  • Apple aligns executive pay to ESG
  • Wednesday, 6 January 2021—High pay day
This week’s edition of Share Incentives highlights includes: (1) the announcement that the UK will replace DAC 6 regulations with OECD Mandatory Disclosure Rules, (2) the UT’s decision in Warshaw that cumulative fixed rate preference shares were ordinary share capital for entrepreneurs’ relief purposes, and (3) a focus on executive remuneration in response to the coronavirus pandemic and in respect of ESG measures. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

