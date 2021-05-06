Sign-in Help
Share Incentives weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Published on: 06 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Governance and regulatory issues
  • Pearson shareholders revolt over CEO’s remuneration
  • Industry bodies publish joint letter to European Commission on sustainable corporate governance
  • Financial Services Bill receives Royal Assent
  • Tax Treatment
  • HMEC updates guidance on checking employment status for tax
  • HMRC updates guidance on revised stamp duty procedures on the transfer of shares
  • Employee benefit trusts
This week’s edition of Share Incentives highlights includes: (1) various guidance updates by HMRC and (2) a focus on executive remuneration as the AGM season begins. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

