Share Incentives weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Corporate governance and regulation
  • FCA ‘Dear remuneration committee chair’ letter sets out remuneration approach for 2021
  • Wizz Air Remuneration Policy and bonus plan pass despite investor opposition
  • Shareholder revolt at Mitie Group
  • Repaying a disguised remuneration loan to a third party
  • Registering a non-taxable trust with HMRC
  • LexTalk®Share Schemes: a Lexis®PSL community
  • Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Share Incentives weekly highlights includes: (1) a ‘Dear Remuneration Committee Chair’ letter from the FCA to level one firms subject to the Dual-Regulated firms Remuneration Code, (2) an updated HMRC policy paper on repaying a disguised remuneration loan to a third party, and (3) a continued focus on executive remuneration as the AGM season comes to an end. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

