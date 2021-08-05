Share Incentives weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Share Incentives weekly highlights includes: (1) a ‘Dear Remuneration Committee Chair’ letter from the FCA to level one firms subject to the Dual-Regulated firms Remuneration Code, (2) an updated HMRC policy paper on repaying a disguised remuneration loan to a third party, and (3) a continued focus on executive remuneration as the AGM season comes to an end. or to read the full analysis.