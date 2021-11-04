LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Share Incentives weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Share Incentives weekly highlights—4 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Finance Bill 2022
  • Corporate Governance and Regulation
  • FSB’s publication of a progress report on the implementation of its Principles for Sound Compensation Practices (Principles) and their Implementation Standards (Standards) in financial institutions
  • Employee Benefit Trusts
  • Updates to HMRC’s Trust Registration Service (TRS) Manual
  • Regulatory
  • FCA—linking of remuneration to ESG priorities
  • LexTalk®Share Schemes: a Lexis®PSL community
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Share Incentives weekly highlights includes: (1) the publication of the Finance Bill 2022, (2) the FSB’s publication of a progress report on the implementation of its Principles for Sound Compensation Practices (Principles) and their Implementation Standards (Standards) in financial institutions, and (3) updates to HMRC’s Trust Registration Service Manual. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

