Share Incentives weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Published on: 04 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Spring Budget 2021
  • Finance Bill 2021 to be published on 11 March
  • Cash and employment issues
  • Regulations revoke the Restriction of Public Sector Exit Payments 2020
  • Governance and regulatory issues
  • HM Treasury publishes UK Listings Review
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • New and updated content
This week’s edition of Share Incentives highlights includes coverage of Spring Budget 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

