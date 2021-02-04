Sign-in Help
Home / Share Incentives / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Share Incentives weekly highlights—4 February 2021

Share Incentives weekly highlights—4 February 2021
Published on: 04 February 2021
Updated on: 04 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Share Incentives weekly highlights—4 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Governance and regulatory issues
  • JD Sports suffers shareholder rebellion over executive remuneration
  • Microsoft commits to align executive pay to sustainability goals
  • ESMA updates Prospectus Regulation Q&As
  • Financial Services Bill completes second reading in the House of Lords
  • Tax treatment
  • HMRC publishes rates and thresholds for employers 2021 to 2022
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Share Incentives highlights includes a focus on executive remuneration in the run-up to the AGM season. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More