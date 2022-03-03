LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Share Incentives weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Regulatory
  • Government publishes UK prospectus review outcome
  • Corporate governance
  • IA’s Shareholder Priorities 2022 welcome remuneration committees taking into account wider stakeholder experience
  • Glass Lewis—more S&P 500 companies linking executive pay to E&S considerations
  • Tax treatment
  • Office of Tax Simplification evaluation papers
  • LexTalk®Share Schemes: a Lexis®PSL community
Article summary

This week's edition of Share Incentives weekly highlights include (1) the outcome of HM Treasury's UK prospectus review and (2) the Investment Association's Shareholder Priorities 2022.

