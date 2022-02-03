LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Share Incentives / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Share Incentives weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Published on: 03 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Share Incentives weekly highlights—3 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Corporate governance and regulation
  • Greencore launches employee share ownership scheme as remuneration report narrowly passes
  • Scheme design and financial considerations
  • FRC publishes updated financial reporting standards
  • Working group publishes interim report on e-signatures
  • Tax treatment
  • Updated HMRC guidance: Disclosure of tax avoidance schemes
  • Brexit
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Share Incentives weekly highlights includes: (1) Greencore’s investor dissent to its remuneration report, and (2) HMRC’s updated guidance on DOTAS. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be