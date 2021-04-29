Sign-in Help
Home / Share Incentives / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Share Incentives weekly highlights—29 January 2021

Share Incentives weekly highlights—29 January 2021
Published on: 29 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Share Incentives weekly highlights—29 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Governance and regulatory issues
  • PRA publishes CP9/21, Remuneration: Correction to the definition of ‘higher paid material risk taker’
  • Executive pay in the firing line
  • ecoDa publishes new edition of unlisted companies corporate governance guidance
  • Finance Bill 2021
  • Finance Bill 2021 completes Committee stage
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • News Analysis
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Share Incentives highlights includes: (1) the publication of ecoDa’s new edition of unlisted companies corporate governance guidance, and (2) a focus on executive remuneration as the AGM season begins. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

What is electronic money?

BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick

LEXISNEXIS

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More