Share Incentives weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Autumn Budget and Spending Review
  • Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021
  • Corporate governance and regulation
  • FCA publishes finalised guidance on the application of ex-post risk adjustment to variable remuneration
  • FCA publishes Remuneration Policy Statement template
  • Employee benefit trusts
  • Deadline for updates to trusts’ details on the Trust Registration Service
  • International
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Share Incentives weekly highlights includes: (1) Autumn Budget 2021, (2) FCA guidance on the application of ex-post risk adjustment to variable remuneration, and (3) changes to the deadline for updates to trusts’ details on the Trust Registration Service. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

