Share Incentives weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Published on: 28 January 2021
Updated on: 28 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Governance and regulatory issues
  • ISS publishes FAQs on executive compensation amid coronavirus pandemic
  • Glass Lewis publishes guidance on executive pay amid coronavirus
  • Cineworld shareholders revolt over director’s remuneration policy and new LTIP
  • Glass Lewis urges Future plc shareholders to reject new remuneration policy
  • Hollywood Bowl may face shareholder revolts over change in LTIP performance period
  • EBA publishes technical standards on investment firms’ variable remuneration under IFD
  • Tax Treatment
Article summary

This week’s edition of Share Incentives highlights includes: (1) the publication of guidance by ISS and Glass Lewis on executive compensation amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and (2) a focus on executive remuneration in the run-up to the AGM season. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

