Share Incentives weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate governance and regulation
  • EBA consults on updates to two sets of remuneration guidelines
  • Aviva Investors to hold directors accountable for failing to link executive pay with sustainability targets
  • Cendex highlights unequal distribution of bonuses
  • International
  • Past OECD updates consolidated into transfer pricing guidance
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • Useful information
Article summary

This week's edition of Share Incentives weekly highlights includes: (1) a consultation by the EBA on two sets of remuneration guidelines, and (2) a statement of intent from Aviva Investors to hold directors accountable for failing to link executive pay with sustainability targets. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

