Share Incentives weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Tax Treatment
  • Court of Session reinstates First-tier Tribunal decision for director options (Vermilion Holdings Limited v The Commissioners for Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs [2021] CSIH 45)
  • Scheme Design
  • High Court declines to set aside trust arrangements (Dukeries Healthcare Ltd v Bay Trust International Ltd)
  • Corporate Governance
  • £100m share award for new CEO of Frasers Group PLC
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • Dates for your diary
Article summary

This week's edition of Share Incentives weekly highlights includes the Court of Session’s decision in Vermilion Holdings Limited v The Commissioners for Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

