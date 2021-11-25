LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Share Incentives weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Published on: 25 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Corporate governance and regulation
  • Investment Association updates Principles of Remuneration for 2022
  • EBA publishes final revised guidelines on remuneration and internal governance under EU IFD
  • PwC analysis discerns 9% decline in FTSE 100 CEO remuneration
  • FRC’s review of corporate governance reporting
  • LGIM to stop providing remuneration feedback to issuers
  • Kier Group suffers investor revolt against remuneration report
  • Tax Treatment
Article summary

This week's edition of Share Incentives weekly highlights includes: (1) publication of the 2022 Principles of Remuneration by the Investment Association, (2) publication of the final revised guidelines on remuneration and internal governance under EU IFD by the European Banking Authority, and (3) details of the LGIM decision to stop providing remuneration feedback to investors. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

