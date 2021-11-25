Share Incentives weekly highlights—25 November 2021

This week's edition of Share Incentives weekly highlights includes: (1) publication of the 2022 Principles of Remuneration by the Investment Association, (2) publication of the final revised guidelines on remuneration and internal governance under EU IFD by the European Banking Authority, and (3) details of the LGIM decision to stop providing remuneration feedback to investors.
