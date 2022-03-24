LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Share Incentives weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Share Incentives weekly highlights—24 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Spring Statement 2022
  • EMI scheme review to be expanded to consider if Company Share Option Plan should be reformed
  • Tax treatment
  • HMRC publishes ERS Bulletin 41 on ending of coronavirus (COVID-19) easements
  • Supreme Court publishes judgment for HMRC v NCL Investments Ltd
  • Corporate governance
  • The evolving AGM: adapting to change—Market Tracker Trend Report
  • LexTalk®Share Schemes: a Lexis®PSL community
Article summary

This week's edition of Share Incentives weekly highlights includes (1) the outcome of the government’s enterprise management incentives (EMI) scheme review, as announced in the Spring Statement 2022 and (2) HMRC’s ERS Bulletin 41. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

