Share Incentives weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Published on: 24 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Governance and regulatory issues
  • EBA consults on guidelines on remuneration and internal governance under the IFD
  • VW intends to link executive bonuses with ESG targets
  • Tax Treatment
  • HMRC publishes Spotlight 57 on tax avoidance arrangements using revenue service trusts
  • Refusal of permission to appeal against dismissed judicial review claim regarding imposition of loan charge (R (on the application of Cartref Care Home Ltd))
  • Brexit coverage over the festive period
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
This week's edition of Share Incentives highlights includes: (1) the European Banking Authority's consultation on new guidelines on remuneration policies under the Investment Firms Directive, (2) the announcement that VW intends to link executive bonuses with ESG targets, and (3) HMRC's publication of Spotlight 57 on tax avoidance arrangements using revenue service trusts.

