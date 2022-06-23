LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Share Incentives weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Save As You Earn
  • ERS Bulletin 43: HMRC to review SAYE scheme bonus rate mechanism
  • Corporate governance
  • More than 70 per cent vote against Informa PLC’s remuneration report
  • Shareholders reject remuneration report at Pendragon PLC
  • Regulatory
  • UK government announces details of data protection and ePrivacy reforms
  • HMRC Manuals tracker
Article summary

This week's edition of Share Incentives weekly highlights includes (1) HMRC’s Employment Related Securities Bulletin 43 regarding SAYE schemes and (2) a focus on executive pay as the AGM season continues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

