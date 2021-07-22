menu-search
Legal News

Share Incentives weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Governance and regulatory issues
  • ESMA consults on MiFID II remuneration guidelines
  • BlackRock opposition to EMEA Say on Pay proposals increases to 33%
  • PRA publishes PS18/21, Remuneration: Correction to the definition of ‘higher paid material risk taker’
  • Tax Treatment
  • Modernisation of the stamp taxes on shares framework
  • UK/EU divergence—have your say
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
Article summary

This week’s edition of Share Incentives highlights includes: (1) a consultation by ESMA on draft guidelines on certain aspects of the MiFID II remuneration requirements, and (2) a focus on executive remuneration as the AGM season continues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

