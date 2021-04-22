Sign-in Help
Home / Share Incentives / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Share Incentives weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Share Incentives weekly highlights—22 April 2021
Published on: 22 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Share Incentives weekly highlights—22 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Governance and regulatory issues
  • FCA launches second consultation on new prudential regime for UK investment firms
  • PRA issues statement on issues related to the Remuneration Benchmarking and Remuneration High Earners reporting templates
  • US companies reveal CEO pay ratios
  • ISS criticises executive pay at London Stock Exchange Group
  • Tax Treatment
  • HMRC publishes latest agent update
  • Finance Bill 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Share Incentives highlights includes: (1) the FCA’s second consultation on the new prudential regime for UK investment firms, including proposals relating to remuneration requirements and reporting remuneration arrangements, (2) US companies disclosing CEO pay ratios, and (3) HMRC’s latest agent update. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More