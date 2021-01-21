Sign-in Help
Share Incentives weekly highlights—21 January 2021

  • In this issue:
  • Financial Services Bill 2019–21 has its first reading in the House of Lords
  • Governance and regulatory issues
  • AIB to avoid ban on bank bonuses in purchase of Goodbody Stockbrokers
  • Investment Association outlines shareholder priorities for 2021
  • Employee Benefit Trusts
  • HMRC updates information on how to amend trust details on the trust register
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • New and updated content
Article summary

This week’s edition of Share Incentives highlights includes: (1) an update on the progress of the Financial Services Bill 2019-21 through Parliament, and (2) the Investment Association’s publication of ‘Shareholder Priorities for 2021’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

