menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Share Incentives / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Share Incentives weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Share Incentives weekly highlights—20 May 2021
Published on: 20 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Share Incentives weekly highlights—20 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Employee benefit trusts
  • HMRC publishes Trust Registration Service Manual
  • HMRC updates guidance on managing trust details
  • Tax Treatment
  • HMRC launches consultation on draft regulations for the DOTAS, DASVOIT and POTAS regimes
  • Governance and regulatory issues
  • Pendragon faces shareholder rebellion over executive pay
  • Boohoo aligns executive awards to ESG improvements
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Share Incentives highlights includes: (1) the publication of HMRC’s new Trust Registration Service Manual, (2) HMRC’s consultation on draft regulations for the DOTAS, DASVOIT and POTAS regimes, and (3) a focus on executive remuneration as the AGM season continues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More