Share Incentives weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Published on: 20 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Corporate governance and regulation
  • FCA publishes webpage on MIFIDPRU Remuneration Code
  • FCA consults on proposals to strengthen financial promotion regime
  • Investor dissent at WHSmith
  • Employee Benefit Trusts
  • Strategic Branding Limited v HMRC [2021] UKFTT 474 (TC) TC08348
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • New and updated content
Article summary

This week's edition of Share Incentives weekly highlights includes (1) updated guidance on the MIFIDPRU Remuneration Code (SYSC 19G) by the FCA, and (2) the First-tier Tribunal’s decision in Strategic Branding Limited v HMRC. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

