Share Incentives weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Published on: 18 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Governance and regulatory issues
  • Business Secretary launches major overhaul of UK’s audit and corporate governance regime
  • PIRC publishes 2021 voting guidelines
  • PWC publishes report on ESG measures and executive pay
  • Employee benefit trusts
  • HMRC announces delay in implementation of TRS under 5MLD
  • Tax Treatment
  • HMRC updates rates and thresholds for employers for 2021–2022
This week’s edition of Share Incentives highlights includes: (1) launch of a government consultation on reforms to the UK’s audit and corporate governance regime, and (2) the publication of PIRC’s 2021 voting guidelines. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

