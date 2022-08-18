LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Share Incentives / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Share Incentives weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Share Incentives weekly highlights—18 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Employee Benefit Trusts
  • Reminder—1 September 2022 registration deadline for most trusts
  • New and updated content
  • New Q&A
  • Useful information
  • Weekly highlights from other practice areas

Article summary

This week's edition of Share Incentives weekly highlights includes a reminder of the 1 September 2022 deadline for registering most trusts on HMRC’s Trust Registration Service. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More