Home / Share Incentives / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Share Incentives weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Share Incentives weekly highlights—17 June 2021
Published on: 17 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Share Incentives weekly highlights—17 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Governance and regulatory issues
  • Morrisons suffers shareholder revolt over executive pay
  • Vertu Motors plc may face investor revolt over discretionary executive bonuses
  • IVIS issues red-top warning over Whitbread’s remuneration report
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • New and updated content
  • Dates for your diary
  • Useful information
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Share Incentives highlights includes a focus on executive remuneration as the AGM season continues.

