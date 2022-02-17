LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Share Incentives weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Share Incentives weekly highlights—17 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Employee benefit trusts
  • Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) Regulations 2022
  • Corporate governance
  • EasyJet plc suffers investor revolt against its remuneration policy and restricted share plan
  • Liontrust Asset Management plcshareholders narrowly pass pay plans
  • LexTalk®Share Schemes: a Lexis®PSL community
  • Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Share Incentives weekly highlights include (1) the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) Regulations 2022 and (2) significant shareholder votes against executive pay proposals at EasyJet and Liontrust at their AGMs. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

