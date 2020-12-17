Sign-in Help
Home / Share Incentives / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Share Incentives weekly highlights—17 December 2020

Share Incentives weekly highlights—17 December 2020
Published on: 17 December 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Share Incentives weekly highlights—17 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Governance and regulatory issues
  • PRA publishes guidance on capital distributions and cash bonus payments by large UK banks
  • High Pay Centre publishes analysis of the first ‘pay ratio’ disclosures
  • ECB and EBA urge banks to apply conservative variable remuneration and dividend distribution policies in light of coronavirus
  • Survey reveals 78% of employers plan to make changes to ESG measures
  • PRA publishes near-final rules and policy for CRD V implementation
  • Employee benefit trusts
  • Automatic penalties will not be charged for failure to update trust register by 31 January 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Share Incentives highlights includes: (1) the PRA’s guidance on capital distributions and cash bonus payments by large UK banks, (2) the ECB and EBA urging banks to apply conservative variable remuneration policies, and (3) a Willis Towers Watson survey on ESG measures. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

What is electronic money?

BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More