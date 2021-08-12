menu-search
Share Incentives weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Scheme design and financial considerations
  • FSB publishes summary of discussion for workshop held in May 2021
  • Tax treatment
  • Reporting expenses and benefits through payroll
  • Corporate governance
  • Mountview Estates PLC shareholders give limited support for remuneration report
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • Dates for your diary
Article summary

This week's edition of Incentives weekly highlights includes: (1) discussion from FSB’s workshop assessing its Principles for Sound Compensation Practices, (2) updated HMRC guidance on reporting expenses and benefits through payroll and (3) a continued focus on executive pay as the AGM season progresses. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

