menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Share Incentives / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Share Incentives weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Share Incentives weekly highlights—10 June 2021
Published on: 10 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Share Incentives weekly highlights—10 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Governance and regulatory issues
  • BEIS publishes study on executive pay and investment in the UK
  • Informa shareholders rebel over executive pay
  • RTS on categorisation of staff for CRD IV remuneration policies published in Official Journal
  • CDSB publishes stakeholder statement on EU sustainable corporate governance
  • Tax Treatment
  • OTS to review potential for moving the end of the tax year
  • HMRC publishes latest employer bulletin
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Share Incentives highlights includes a study by BEIS on executive pay and investment in the UK. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More