Legal News

Share Incentives weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Corporate governance
  • Future plc shareholders reject remuneration report
  • Glass Lewis launches new company ESG scores and data to better inform investors
  • Tax treatment
  • FTT rules growth securities ownership plans give rise to income tax and NICs obligations (Jones Bros Ruthin v HMRC [2022] UKFTT 26 (TC))
  • Rates and thresholds for employers 2022 to 2023
  • Employee benefit trusts
  • Spouses, Children and Human Rights—interpretation of trust deeds (Goodrich v AB)
Article summary

This week's edition of Share Incentives weekly highlights include the rejection of Future plc’s remuneration report by its shareholders. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

