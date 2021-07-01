menu-search
Legal News

Share Incentives weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Published on: 01 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Tax Treatment
  • HMRC annual share schemes returns to be submitted by 6 July 2021
  • Governance and regulatory issues
  • European Commission adopts adequacy decision for the UK under the EU GDPR
  • OECD publishes Factbook and report on corporate governance post-coronavirus
  • Takeover Panel publishes 13th edition of City Code on Takeovers and Mergers
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • New and updated content
Article summary

This week’s edition of Share Incentives highlights includes: (1) a reminder of the upcoming annual HMRC share schemes return deadline, and (2) the European Commission’s adoption of an adequacy decision for the UK under the EU GDPR. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

