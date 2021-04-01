Sign-in Help
Home / Share Incentives / Current issues / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Share Incentives weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Share Incentives weekly highlights—1 April 2021
Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Share Incentives weekly highlights—1 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Governance and regulatory issues
  • Shell to align executive pay more closely to climate performance
  • Rolls Royce proposes new approach in executive pay policy
  • LGIM confirms that it will be focusing on executive bonuses
  • ESMA updates its Prospectus Regulation Q&As
  • European Commission adopts RTS on categorisation of staff for EU CRD IV remuneration policies
  • Draft Finance Bill 2020
  • Finance Bill to have second reading on 13 April 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Share Incentives highlights includes a focus on executive remuneration in the run-up to the AGM season. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More