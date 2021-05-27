menu-search
SGL acquittals are fueling criticism of SFO

Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: On April 26 2021, the UK Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO’s) prosecution of two former Serco Geografix Ltd (SGL) directors collapsed. Unsurprisingly this case has reignited questions as to whether the SFO is fit for purpose, but it also shines a light (again) on the contrast between the SFO’s ability to secure lucrative deferred prosecution agreements (DPAs) with corporate suspects and its inability to secure convictions of the individuals whose conduct underlies the DPA. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

