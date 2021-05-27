SGL acquittals are fueling criticism of SFO

Article summary

Law360: On April 26 2021, the UK Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO’s) prosecution of two former Serco Geografix Ltd (SGL) directors collapsed. Unsurprisingly this case has reignited questions as to whether the SFO is fit for purpose, but it also shines a light (again) on the contrast between the SFO’s ability to secure lucrative deferred prosecution agreements (DPAs) with corporate suspects and its inability to secure convictions of the individuals whose conduct underlies the DPA. or to read the full analysis.